17 people, including a medic, hospitalized during Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — 17 people had to be taken to a hospital during Ed Sheeran’s concert in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said they received 37 calls for service in the area of Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Ed Sheeran concert brings people from across the nation to Pittsburgh, boosts local business

PHOTOS >>> Ed Sheeran hands out pizza to Crafton residents before concert in Pittsburgh

Two calls were for people who had gone into cardiac arrest, one was for a person having a seizure and others were for falls and heat-related issues.

Officials say one paramedic from an outside agency went into cardiac arrest while on Art Rooney Avenue. The medic was resuscitated after receiving several shocks and then taken to Allegheny General Hospital.

A worker at Acrisure Stadium who was working on tearing down the stage also went into cardiac arrest. That worker was also taken to Allegheny General Hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group