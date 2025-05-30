Man, 82, accused of trying to lure teen into truck in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 82-year-old man is accused of trying to lure a girl into his truck in Westmoreland County.

Information shared by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said a 16-year-old girl was walking on Main Street in North Huntingdon Township under Veterans Bridge on May 22 when Thomas Gibala, 82, of McKeesport, approached her.

Police said Gibala was in his yellow pickup truck and asked the girl if she wanted a ride. She declined and he asked for directions to the Treasure Hunt Store. She gave them and he asked her if she wanted a ride with him for a second time; she refused again. Officers said that was when he made a sexual advance, which the teen refused. He then drove toward Irwin.

Police tracked Gibala down using license plate readers.

The teen was able to identify him out of a photo lineup.

Detectives said they interviewed Gibala and he allegedly admitted to making the sexual advance and talking to the teen.

He is charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle, corruption of minors, harassment and disorderly conduct.

