Man accused of trying to destroy his home with an excavator while his family was inside

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man turned himself in to the police after investigators said he tried to destroy his own home with an excavator while his family was inside.

Drone 11 shows the damage to the home, parts of the roof torn off and the red excavator still sitting in the rubble.

See that video from Drone 11 and learn what sent that man into a rage on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

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