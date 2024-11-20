Man charged after shooting, killing fellow suspect in Northview Heights quadruple shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after Pittsburgh police say he shot four people in Northview Heights earlier this month.

Police were called to the 800 block of Mount Pleasant Road at around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 7 for two ShotSpotter alerts. Pittsburgh police said three people were shot while standing outside on a porch.

Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital. The woman was shot in the hip while the other two men were shot in their shoulder and ankle respectively.

At a separate but connected scene, a man was found shot in the back inside a crashed car, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video showed three people squeeze through a hole in the fence line behind the block where the shooting happened.

At the time of the ShotSpotter, the three people on surveillance were seen approaching the group of people on the porch. The suspects went to different locations and began shooting at the porch, but one of the suspects was directly behind another.

One of the shooters looked like he got hit in the back, the complaint said. All three suspects then fled the scene and were seen getting in the car that was later found crashed.

Two of the suspects left the crash scene on foot, the complaint said. They were seen in different vehicles via surveillance videos later in the night.

Detectives were able to identify all three shooters through surveillance and cell phone video, as well as linking the cars they were seen in to multiple businesses throughout the area before the shooting and evidence from the crashed car.

Ernest Terry is charged with criminal homicide, five counts of criminal attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license. The other man does not have formal charges listed at this time.

