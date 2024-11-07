4 people shot in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Four people were shot in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood overnight.

Channel 11 learned there were two different scenes in the neighborhood.

Police were called to the 800 block of Mount Pleasant Road at around 1:15 a.m.. Our crew saw two police cars there.

First responders also went to East North Avenue, where it appears a car crashed, hitting other cars along the road.

Officials confirmed the two scenes are connected. Pittsburgh police said three people were shot while standing outside on a porch.

All four people, three men and one woman, were taken to the hospital. Officials said one of them was found in the crashed car with a gunshot wound to his back. He is listed in critical condition and was immediately taken into surgery, police said.

The woman was shot in the hip while the other two men were shot in their shoulder and ankle respectively. They are all in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

