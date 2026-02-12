Man charged in connection with stabbing in North Side

PITTSBURGH — Charges have been filed against a Pittsburgh man in connection with a stabbing that happened in the North Side over the weekend.

Gerald Harris, 62, was charged with two felony charges of aggravated assault. felony flight to avoid apprehension and misdemeanor charges of resisting and evading arrest.

Police said he got into a fight with another man and stabbed him on the 900 block of Western Avenue on Feb. 8.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man stabbed in abdomen during overnight altercation, Pittsburgh police say

The victim was sent to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the two knew each other.

Harris is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group