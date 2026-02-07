Man stabbed in abdomen during overnight altercation, Pittsburgh police say

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in Pittsburgh overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers responded to the 900 Block of Western Avenue in the Allegheny West neighborhood for a stabbing that is believed to have occurred just before midnight.

The man injured in this incident was stabbed once in the abdomen and went to the hospital by private means. He’s said to be in stable condition.

The spokesperson says preliminary investigative information indicates that the stabbing happened amid an “altercation.” The suspect, another adult man, fled after the stabbing.

The victim and suspect know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

