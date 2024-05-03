Local

Man clipped while trying to beat train, cross tracks in Pittsburgh’s South Side

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man was clipped by a train in Pittsburgh’s South Side Friday.

According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the train tracks on 9th Street behind Mercy Behavioral for reports of a male hit by a train at 12:40 p.m.

Emergency crews found a man with a significant laceration to the head at the scene.

The initial investigation shows that the man was trying to beat the train and cross the tracks when he got clipped.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

