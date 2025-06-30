Man in critical condition after being shot in Homestead gas station parking lot

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in Homestead.

The Allegheny County Police Department says first responders were notified of a shooting in the parking lot of the Valero Gas Station at Eighth Avenue and Ann Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say first responders found a man shot several times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

