ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An assault in Aliquippa left one man injured and two others charged.

On Friday night, the Aliquippa Police Department shared information on social media that said their department was called to the 100 block of Carroll Street on June 15 for reports of an assault.

Police said the incident began when the victim confronted two men for trespassing on his property, which investigators say was clearly posted with “Private Property” and “No Trespassing” signs.

Officers said the men, later identified as Emere Mason, 27, of Ambridge and Benjamin Ridley Jr., 20, of Aliquippa, assaulted the property owner.

Police said the victim suffered severe injuries to his body and face and that he had several teeth knocked loose or out.

Mason is accused of pistol-whipping the victim multiple times.

The victim’s cell phone and wallet were also stolen.

Police said Ridley was found at Valley Terrace a short time later. He was taken into custody.

Man in custody, another man at large after assault in Aliquippa Benjamin Ridley Jr., 20 (WPXI/WPXI)

The search for Mason is still ongoing.

Officers said they also searched a vehicle that was used at the time of the attack. Inside, they found 20 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of crack cocaine and marijuana in a fanny pack that belonged to Mason.

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