Warm and muggy weather continues with showers and storms popping up this evening

PITTSBURGH — Very warm and muggy weather will continue the rest of the week, and that will help lead to occasional rain heading into the weekend.

A few showers and storms will pop up again Thursday, especially after lunch into the early evening. Not everyone will see rain, but the main impact will be heavy downpours with any storms that form. While widespread severe weather is not expected, Severe Weather Team 11 will be monitoring rain totals for potential localized flooding.

More widespread rain and storms are possible Friday. Some of that rain will be heavy will localized flooding once again possible throughout the day.

The weekend will start wet with scattered showers and storms, but we should see some breaks in the rain Sunday.

Stay with Channel 11 News for the latest hour by hour updated forecasts and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for updates on the go.

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