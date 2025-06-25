Man dies after being shot in the head in a Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man has died after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

The man was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Churchland Street, shot in the head on June 21.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says he died “the morning following the incident.”

The identity of the man has not yet been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

