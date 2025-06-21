Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh overnight

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

According to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson, officers were sent to Churchland Street between Wardsons Street and Eastchester Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, the officers found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle shot in the head. Medics took him to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the area has been processed for evidence, including a review of video footage. Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

