Man hospitalized after getting partially trapped under fallen bricks in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after getting partially trapped under fallen bricks in Homestead on Thursday.

Fire officials on scene tell Channel 11 that bricks fell from a house, hitting a neighboring house and causing more bricks to fall.

A man’s legs then became trapped under the fallen bricks.

Emergency crews freed him, and he was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

Our crew on scene saw that one of the homes appeared to be undergoing construction.

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