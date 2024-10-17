Massive water main break shuts down busy road in South Fayette Township

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Wednesday morning, South Fayette Township neighbors who live along Boyce Road close to a giant broken water main found themselves without water.

Sue Ondek says she had just finished up her shower before losing service. Her husband wasn’t so lucky.

“He was like, ‘What happened? We don’t have water,’” Ondek said.

On 11 at 11, the uncertainty around when Boyce Road might reopen.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group