Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting of Oliver Citywide Academy student

PITTSBURGH — A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the fatal shooting of an Oliver Citywide Academy student in January 2022.

Marquis Campbell walked out of Oliver Citywide Academy, boarded his school van, then was shot twice in the chest.

For months, Campbell’s family members expressed concerns about school safety, and many questioned when police might would arrests in the case.

Then, in April, police arrested two teenage brothers, Eugene, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, and his younger brother Brandon.

Detectives credited surveillance and DNA from clothing as helping them in the arrests.

Watson’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

