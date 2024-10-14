Local

Man randomly attacked while jogging in Crafton Heights, police say

By Lauren Talotta, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating what is believed to be the “random attack” of a 20-year-old man in Crafton Heights.

Officers from Zone 6 were dispatched to the intersection of Hollywood and Arnold Streets just after midnight Friday. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the man was out jogging when he was approached by an unknown male and punched in the face.

Public Safety officials said police responded within moments of being dispatched and went looking for the attacker. They located someone matching the description, detained them, but had to release them because the victim was unable to positively identify the suspect.

