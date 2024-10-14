Local

Woman stabbed to death after possible altercation in Homewood West, police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Police activity in Pittsburgh's Homewood West neighborhood Police activity in Pittsburgh's Homewood West neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A woman was stabbed to death in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood early Monday morning.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 6800 block of Lyric Street for reports of a stabbing just before 5 a.m.

Police found a woman inside a house who had been stabbed in the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a possible altercation might have happened before the victim was stabbed.

The investigation is ongoing. There have been no arrests at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man, woman wanted on multiple felony warrants in Scottdale arrested in Aliquippa
  • Missing Armstrong County man found dead in Jefferson County; suspect arrested
  • Massive flames tear through house in New Castle
  • VIDEO: Wish come true: 9-year-old heart transplant recipient becomes chef at Fairmont Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read