Woman stabbed to death after possible altercation in Homewood West, police say

PITTSBURGH — A woman was stabbed to death in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood early Monday morning.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 6800 block of Lyric Street for reports of a stabbing just before 5 a.m.

Police found a woman inside a house who had been stabbed in the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a possible altercation might have happened before the victim was stabbed.

The investigation is ongoing. There have been no arrests at this time.

