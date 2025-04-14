Man shot during attempted carjacking in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man showed up at a police station after he was shot during an attempted carjacking in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

The victim told police that he had been driving around two men when they arrived at their destination near the intersection of Gladefield Street and Oberlin Street. He said that one of the men pulled out a gun and attempted to steal his car. The man then shot at him when he resisted.

The driver was able to escape and drove himself to Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 station off Washington Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. The victim was shot in his hands and thigh but was conscious, alert and speaking with officers.

Officers rendered aid, including applying tourniquets, until medics arrived. The victim was then taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

