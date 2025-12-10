Man shot in Wilkinsburg during suspected burglary at his house

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man was shot in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday night.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officers were called to the 2200 block of McNary Blvd at 7:52 p.m.

A man who had been shot in the torso was found when they arrived.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say current evidence shows he arrived home during a burglary that was happening inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group