Massive fire engulfs house in South Huntingdon Township

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A massive fire broke out at a house in South Huntingdon Township Friday.

The blaze broke out in the 200 block of Boy Scout Camp Road at 11:45 p.m., Westmoreland County dispatch said.

Viewer photos show flames enveloping the house and heavy black smoke billowing into the air.

Dispatch said no one was hurt in the blaze.

