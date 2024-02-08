Gov. Shapiro aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Twenty-four states have legalized recreational marijuana. Gov. Josh Shapiro wants Pennsylvania to be No. 25.

“Obviously, there’s an economic benefit to it and that’s something that Governor Shapiro was talking about. Generating revenue through taxing legal sale of cannabis, as opposed to untaxed cannabis sales in the illicit market,” said marijuana legalization advocate Patrick Nightingale, the Executive Director of Pittsburgh NORML.

On 11 at 11, how much money the state could make & why some people say it’s not worth it.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group