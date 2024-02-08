Local

Gov. Shapiro aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV

Josh Shapiro Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers his budget address for the 2024-25 fiscal year to a joint session of the Pennsylvania House and Senate in the Rotunda of the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Twenty-four states have legalized recreational marijuana. Gov. Josh Shapiro wants Pennsylvania to be No. 25.

“Obviously, there’s an economic benefit to it and that’s something that Governor Shapiro was talking about. Generating revenue through taxing legal sale of cannabis, as opposed to untaxed cannabis sales in the illicit market,” said marijuana legalization advocate Patrick Nightingale, the Executive Director of Pittsburgh NORML.

