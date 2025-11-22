Mike Tomlin gives update on Aaron Rodgers’ status ahead of game against Bears

PITTSBURGH — We are less than 48 hours away from the Steelers taking on the Chicago Bears.

The door isn’t closed yet on Aaron Rodgers playing.

Mike Tomlin commented on his view of Rodgers’ practice on Friday.

“I thought I saw a solid effort, but it’s Friday, so we’ve still got some time. He was listed as a partial participant and given a questionable designation. We’ll see where the weekend leaves us,” Tomlin said.

Rodgers is playing with a brace to protect his broken left wrist.

Mason Rudolph will start if Rodgers can’t go.

