Mitch Keller, Pirates routed by MLB-worst athletics 11-2

By John Perrotto, Sports Now Group

Mitch Keller

PITTSBURGH — This was the baseball equivalent of a gimme putt but somehow the Pittsburgh Pirates had it lip out.

The Pirates not only had their best pitcher on the mound Tuesday night but were facing the team with the worst record in baseball and a pitcher who was 0-6 with a 9.82 ERA this season.

Yet the Pirates lost to the Oakland Athletics 11-2 at PNC Park, ending their six-game winning streak. The Athletics “improved” to 13-50 while breaking their 15-game losing streak and dropping the Pirates to 32-28.

