Moms get a free Smiley Cookie from Eat’n Park on Mother’s Day

Free mimosa Moms get a free mimosa on Mother's Day at The Porch at Schenley and The Porch at Siena. (The Porch at Schenley)

Eat’n Park will have a sweet treat for moms on Mother’s Day.

Mothers — and their kiddos — will get a free Smiley Cookies on Mother’s Day when they dine in or order takeout. A Mother’s Day brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 12.

In addition, the Porch at Schenley and the Porch at Siena will give moms a free mimosa with their meals. Both locations will open early and serve brunch starting at 9 a.m.

