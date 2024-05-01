Allegheny County Summer Concert Series lineup announced

The 2024 Allegheny County Summer Concert Series lineup has been announced.

South Park Amphitheater and Hartwood Acres Amphitheater will each host 14 free performances starting on May 31. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted, with local food trucks, Bella Terra Vineyards and Hop Farm Brewing Co. on-site starting at 6 p.m.

Performances will take place rain or shine at open-air amphitheaters with no covered seating.

Acts coming to South Park include:

June 14 - Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Chicago’s blues artist known for “Bottleneck Boogie.”

July 5 - Summer of Love, a fan-favorite whose performance last year drew one of the all-time largest crowds to South Park Amphitheater.

July 19 - Brittney Spencer, an emerging country star whose latest release Rolling Stone dubbed “one of the more convincing country statements in some time.”

July 26 - Vertical Horizon, whose No. 1 hit “Everything You Want,” was the most-played single of 2000.

August 2 - Micky Dolenz, the voice of “I’m a Believer” and “Last Train to Clarksville” celebrates the music and legacy of his band, The Monkees.

August 9 - The Dip, Seattle-based rhythm and blues band known for songwriting, detailed arrangements and vintage sound.

August 16 - James McMurtry, “The truest, fiercest songwriter of his generation” according to novelist and music-lover Stephen King.

Shows at Hartwood Acres include:

July 7 - The Bar-Kays, funk band whose studio work backing Stax Records recording artists including Otis Redding carved their place in music history. Pittsburgh’s own Clinton Clegg will open the show with help from the Norside Organ Trio.

July 14 - Patty Griffin, two-time Grammy-winner.

July 21 - Paula Cole, Grammy-winner whose hit “I Don’t Want to Wait” became iconic through its use on the popular television series “Dawson’s Creek.”

August 4 - Anees, hit song “Sun and Moon” led the way to more than 40 million streams and over seven million followers on social media.

August 11 - Matthew Whitaker, a renowned jazz pianist who is no stranger to Pittsburgh thanks to his work as musical director on Pittsburgh Public Theater’s production of “Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For.”

August 18 - MAGIC!, reggae/pop powerhouse whose song “Rude” held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top 100 chart for six weeks and hit number one in 41 countries.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series will conclude with the 24th Annual Allegheny County Music Festival. This year, the event will feature two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris singing the songs of David Bowie backed by a Pittsburgh All-Star band with special guests Scott Blasey and Rob James of the Clarks.

A $20 per vehicle requested donation supports requests made through the county Department of Human Services or the Juvenile Section of the Family Division of the Court of Common Pleas.

Since 2000, the County Music Festival has raised nearly $550,000 for the Allegheny County Music Festival Fund.

Allegheny County’s complete summer event schedule can be found here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group