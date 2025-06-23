Motorcyclist dies in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing in Greene County on Sunday night.

Per a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on State Route 221 in Washington Township.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was traveling south and failed to maintain their lane of travel, exiting the roadway and hitting a guiderail on the western shoulder.

The motorcyclist, identified as Daniel Wright, 38, died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

