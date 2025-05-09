Much cooler Friday before temps warm up for the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Some of you will need to cover your plants Friday night or bring them in as a quick blast of colder air takes over the area into early Saturday.

It will be much cooler on Friday than the past few days, with sunshine taking over for the afternoon. Temperatures will sturggle to get to 60 degrees in Pittsburgh, with many areas north of Pittsburgh staying in the 50s.

A frost advisory has been issued for late Friday night and early Saturday for Butler, Lawrence, Venango, Clarion, Forest counties and the ridges. Temperatures will drop into the 30s in much of the area, with frost likely in the advisory counties.

Mother’s Day weekend looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

The warming trend continues into early next week as our flow turns more southerly. We should get close to 80 on Monday before an upper-level low brings some rain again by late Tuesday and Wednesday.

