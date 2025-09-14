Part of Parkway East outbound limited to single lane after multi-vehicle crash

Part of the Parkway East outbound is limited to one lane after a multi-vehicle crash.

PennDOT reported at 6:12 p.m. that a multi-vehicle crash had closed all lanes on Interstate 376 eastbound between Exit 74: Beechwood Boulevard to I-376 East/West and Exit 77: Edgewood/Swissvale.

A PennDOT spokesperson says a single lane of traffic has reopened as crews continue to work on the incident. Drivers are told to expect delays.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says the call for the crash came in around 6 p.m. No injuries have been reported so far.

PennDOT cameras showed first responders around an unknown number of vehicles. One vehicle appeared to be on its side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected after initially saying the Parkway was closed inbound.

