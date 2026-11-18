Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for answers across parts of Beaver County on Tuesday in connection with Zachariah Schuck’s disappearance. Schuck, a 32-year-old DoorDash driver, has been missing since late October.

Their operations were focused on Hopewell Township and Aliquippa, where officers are asking residents and business owners for security camera recordings that could assist.

>>>Video shows final pickup of missing DoorDash driver as his wife’s family shares more about that day

Police went door to door in the Davidson Heights neighborhood in Hopewell Township, where Schuck’s abandoned car was discovered. They spoke with those who live along Croxall Avenue and Maratta Road to make sure no stone is left unturned.

“We’re hoping that the family gets answers,” said Rebecca Decann, who lives along Croxall Avenue. “I know the family came and got the car a day later, and they’re just really worried.”

Schuck has not been seen or contacted since the evening of Oct. 22, when he was working as a delivery driver.

North Sewickley Police Chief Tyler Kelosky stated that Schuck sent a text message to his wife while completing what was intended to be one of his final deliveries of the night within Beaver County.

“We did a lot of footwork today, and hopefully it’s a success,” said Chief Tyler Kelosky of the North Sewickley Police Department.

>>> ‘The goal is to bring him home’: Police share timeline surrounding DoorDash driver’s disappearance

Some clues to Schuck’s whereabouts may be found on a laptop that’s now in the hands of state police.

“With any modern investigation, there’s obviously digital evidence that has to be analyzed, so the pennsylvania state police, we have some of the technology,” said Lt. Daniel Mosura Jr. from Pennsylvania State Police.

Security footage recently obtained from the New Sheffield Cafe in Center Township captured Schuck arriving to collect a DoorDash delivery. The video shows him entering and exiting the establishment, returning to his vehicle and departing. Police reported that he dropped off the delivery at a residence in the Beaver area shortly before 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and has remained missing since.

Video shows final pickup of missing DoorDash driver as his wife’s family shares more about that day New surveillance video shows Zach Schuck, 32, showing up to New Sheffield Cafe in Center Township to pick up a DoorDash order.

Search operations involved personnel from multiple law enforcement groups, including the Hopewell Township Police Department.

>>> Hopewell Township police renew call for public’s help to find missing DoorDash driver

The department requested that citizens remain supportive and helpful when approached by officers. Officials expressed gratitude for the community’s cooperation, understanding and patience while agencies collaborate to find Schuck.

Channel 11 aired doorbell video that shows Schuck’s black Chevy Impala being parked along Croxall Avenue, but it’s unclear who gets out. It was Connie Chalmers’ doorbell camera that captured the video.

“There’s always a car right there, so I didn’t really think much of it, except that it was parked like out in the street. People had to maneuver to get around it a little,” Chalmers said.

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