New veterinary lab opens in Beaver County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State leaders cut the ribbon on a brand new veterinary lab in Beaver County.

The new Keyston Animal Diagnostic Center opened at Penn State Beaver on Thursday.

The lab aims to expand the state’s capacity to respond to animal disease outbreaks and speed up diagnosis for farmers.

It is the result of a $6 million investment that came from the 2024-25 bipartisan Pennsylvania budget.

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