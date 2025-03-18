‘Numerous guns’ stolen from Cranberry gun store, ATF confirms

CRANBERRY, Pa. — 11 Investigates has confirmed that the ATF is investigating another burglary at a gun store in the region.

A spokesman says an alarm came in early Monday morning and police discovered someone had smashed the windows to get into the Keystone Shooting Center in Cranberry.

Authorities would not say how many guns were taken, only telling Channel 11 that numerous guns were stolen.

The ATF also investigated two other similar gun store burglaries earlier this year. One in Bethel Park and the other just outside of Youngstown, Ohio.

Investigators believe both of those burglaries were committed by the same group of teens, some as young as 14.

It’s unclear if authorities have any suspects in the Cranberry burglary.

