Cecil Township approves latest plan for Cool Valley development

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A development project more than 16 years in the making took another step forward Monday as Cecil Township supervisors unanimously approved the latest site plan for the proposed Cool Valley development.

The plan would develop about 215 acres along Morganza Road with a mix of commercial space and approximately 350 homes. The property is part of a larger tract of more than 900 acres that could eventually be developed.

Developers with T&R Properties have been working on plans for the site since 2010. Earlier proposals never moved forward.

Supervisor Darlene Barni, who voted yes on Monday, says she grew up there.

“I was born and raised there on a farm. Interstate 79 went through it in 1963,” Barni said.

Before granting approval, supervisors required developers to meet 10 conditions, many of them focused on traffic.

“The board takes the neighborhood traffic impact seriously,” Barni said.

Morganza Road is already a busy corridor for drivers traveling between Interstate 79, Southpointe and Peters Township. Barni said road improvements will be critical before additional development moves forward.

The approved site plan is one step in the development process, and additional planning and infrastructure work will be required before construction begins.

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