Occasional light rain continues through Tuesday evening

Overcast conditions are expected this afternoon, with occasional light rain showers; temperatures will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wet weather is expected in the evening, with steadier rain in the south before it lifts farther north later on in the night. The wet weather will wrap up in the early overnight hours. Temperatures will fall to the mid-30s by early Wednesday morning.

Clouds and some sun are expected on Wednesday with a gradual warm-up through the end of the week. The next chance for rain will come on Friday afternoon, mainly for Pittsburgh and areas south of the city.

The weekend will be near average with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and in the low 50s on Sunday. Dry but chill conditions are expected for Light Up Night Saturday evening.

