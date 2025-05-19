Off-duty officer stomped while helping apprehend chase suspect, channel 11 sources say

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A late-night police chase sped across county lines from Westmoreland County to Allegheny County last week.

Dispatch audio recordings from Broadcastify have State Police troopers in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger on Route 51 heading towards Elizabeth.

While it’s not yet clear what started the chase, Channel 11 learned it came to a crashing end near Elizabeth Forward High School. Neighbors said the suspect hit the concrete pillar at the end of a driveway, went through the yard before hitting the curb and attempting to run.

Sources told Channel 11 an off-duty Elizabeth Township officer who lives nearby ran to help, tackling the suspect before the responding state troopers arrived. Sources said that at some point, when troopers got on scene, the off-duty officer was stomped, causing significant injuries to his face.

Channel 11 was told the officer is not currently working while recovering at home. All state police troopers in Pennsylvania are required to wear body cameras.

We asked the agency about the situation, how the off-duty officer was injured and if there is an internal investigation.

“We can neither comment on, nor confirm the existence of, any ongoing investigations, internal or otherwise,” said Myles Snyder, PSP Communications Director.

Channel 11 did knock on the off-duty officer’s door, his family said they can’t comment, as did the Elizabeth Township Police Chief.

