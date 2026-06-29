Officer-involved shooting follows domestic disturbance in Indiana Borough, police say

INDIANA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Indiana on Sunday.

PSP says Indiana Borough Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the evening, though they did not specify the location or time.

During the investigation, an officer-involved shooting occurred, PSP says, adding that there is no current threat to the public.

PSP also did not specify if anyone was injured.

An Indiana University of Pennsylvania spokesperson says the shooting happened at 7:24 p.m. in the 100 block of North Cherry Avenue.

That information was communicated in an IUP Alert, sent at 8:10 p.m.

A Channel 11 viewer shared photos and video from the area of Cherry and Burns avenues. They appear to show a person being pinned to the ground by an officer.

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