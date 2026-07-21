OpenStreetsPgh holding its final event of the year in Strip District, Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — OpenStreetsPgh is holding its final event of 2026 this weekend.

Three miles of Pittsburgh’s Strip District and Lawrenceville neighborhoods will be transformed into car-free public space for the community to get together on Sunday.

People of all ages and abilities are invited to bike, walk, skate and roll through the neighborhoods without any traffic.

Event-goers can expect free fitness classes and wellness activities, local vendors food and shopping, activites hosted by community organizations, youth programming and BikePGH’s “Side Quest” for a chance to win a prize while on the route.

“OpenStreetsPGH is an exciting day out in Pittsburgh and an even more powerful reminder that our streets should serve as spaces for people, not just motor vehicles,” said Catlyn Brooke, Events Manager at BikePGH. “By opening miles of roadway to the public, we’re showing what’s possible when we prioritize community connections, safety, and accessibility over car traffic. Pittsburghers deserve streets that work for everyone, every day, not just during events like this.”

Route and Road Closures

Streets will close starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Drivers are advised to expect traffic delays and allow for time to get around.

BikePGH said it’s recommended to use Waze or Google Maps to help navigate the closures.

The following streets will be closed to vehicles:

Smallman St from 13th St to 33rd St

Butler St from 37th St to McCandless Ave

The following intersections will be managed by safety officers so vehicles can still get around:

Smallman St & 21st St

Smallman St & 30th St

Smallman St & 33rd St

Butler St/34th St/Penn Ave

Butler St & 37th St

Butler St & 39th St

Butler St & 40th St

Butler St & 44th St

Butler St & Stanton Ave

All roadways will reopen by 3 p.m.

Click here for a full route map.

Parking Restrictions

“No Parking” signs will be placed around the route and some side streets starting three days in advance of the event, letting drivers know that parking will not be permitted in those areas from 3 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

All cars left on the route within that timeframe will be towed.

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