Osvaldo Bido escapes early jam as Pirates blank Angels 3-0

ANAHEIM — After a quiet first three innings at the big A, the Pirates and the Angels exploded for 12 runs over the course of the fourth and fifth inning as the Angels defeated the Pirates 8-5 Friday night.

Johan Oviedo (3-11) looked to put together a repeat performance of his start last week after striking out a career-high 10 against San Fransisco. But on Friday in Anaheim Oviedo worked just four innings allowing five runs on three hits including two home runs in the loss.

