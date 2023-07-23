Thousand of people visit Pittsburgh to enjoy Picklesburgh 2023

PITTSBURGH — Picklesburgh is officially underway!

“Picklesburgh, Pittsburgh, it’s all great,” Brandon Wharton said.

The event began on Friday after a night of severe weather but the sun has been shining ever since. Thousands are taking advantage of the nice weather and spent Saturday packed onto the Boulevard of the Allies.

Each day features live music, merchandise and contests. A pickle juice drinking contest was held on Saturday.

“I love to try the food and the pickle beer. It’s so much fun. The atmosphere is great, there are so many people here. It’s so fun to celebrate a food that we all love,” Madolyn Boynzon, a self-proclaimed pickle enthusiast, said.

Turner’s Iced Tea announced a new pickled flavor drink, making the beloved festival feel just a little more Pittsburgh.

The event wraps up on Sunday.

