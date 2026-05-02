Over height vehicle briefly closes inbound Fort Pitt Tunnel

PITTSBURGH — An over height vehicle briefly closed a major route into Pittsburgh on Saturday morning.

PennDOT tells Channel 11 that the over height vehicle closed the inbound lanes of the Fort Pitt Tunnel around 8 a.m.

The closure lasted for around an hour and a half.

The brief closure did cause significant traffic backups and drivers were asked to take different routes.

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