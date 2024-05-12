Local

Overnight inspections for Fort Duquesne Bridge begin Sunday

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

WPXI Fort Duquesne Bridge The Fort Duquesne Bridge connects Pittsburgh's North Shore and downtown district. (Image by David Mark from Pixabay)

PITTSBURGH — Fort Duquesne Bridge overnight inspections begin Sunday night.

According a release from PennDOT, there will be overnight lane restrictions on the southbound Fort Duquesne Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. through May 16.

Crews from Gannett Fleming will be conducting the inspection work.

For more information, visit the PennDOT website.

