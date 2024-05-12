Overnight inspections for Fort Duquesne Bridge begin Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Fort Duquesne Bridge overnight inspections begin Sunday night.
According a release from PennDOT, there will be overnight lane restrictions on the southbound Fort Duquesne Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. through May 16.
Crews from Gannett Fleming will be conducting the inspection work.
For more information, visit the PennDOT website.
