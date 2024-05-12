WATCH: Tornado touches ground in Washington County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tornado touched ground in Washington County during severe storms on Saturday.

The National Weather Service said a tornado passed through Union Township from 6:05 p.m. until 6:15 p.m.

Channel 11 obtained video from part of those 10 minutes.

Officials say the tornado did not go through downtown Finleyville.

A church was hit in Union Township while 100 people were inside. Officials say multiple people suffered minor injuries but no one had to be taken to a hospital.

The National Weather Service said they will send surveyors out to the area to learn more about the storm Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

