Local

WATCH: Tornado touches ground in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff

Washington County Tornado

By WPXI.com News Staff

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tornado touched ground in Washington County during severe storms on Saturday.

PHOTOS: Severe storms bring hail, damage across Pittsburgh region

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION ON SATURDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER

The National Weather Service said a tornado passed through Union Township from 6:05 p.m. until 6:15 p.m.

Channel 11 obtained video from part of those 10 minutes.

Officials say the tornado did not go through downtown Finleyville.

A church was hit in Union Township while 100 people were inside. Officials say multiple people suffered minor injuries but no one had to be taken to a hospital.

The National Weather Service said they will send surveyors out to the area to learn more about the storm Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 20-year-old man becomes third person arrested in connection to deadly Elliott stabbing
  • Luke Bryan to perform concert on land belonging to Westmoreland County farmer
  • Man accused of crashing through Pittsburgh Marathon set up charged in similar incident last year
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read