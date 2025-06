CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down the off-ramp from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to I-79 in Cranberry Township.

The crash happened around 7:48 a.m.

Butler County emergency dispatchers said one person was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says drivers should expect delays.

