Part of house destroyed by flames in Westmoreland County

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Flames destroyed part of a house in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

Click here for photos from the scene.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Carl Avenue in Lower Burrell at 11:59 a.m.

Only the frame of the back of a house that had caught on fire remained when Channel 11 arrived at the scene. It was charred and still smoking.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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