Part of Old William Penn Highway to shut down on Monday for bridge demolition

By WPXI.com News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Part of Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville will be closed on Monday for bridge demolition work.

The closure is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Evergreen Drive and Duff Road so crews can demolish a bridge that carries the Parkway East over Old William Penn Highway.

The posted detour is as follows:

East of the Closure

  • From Old William Penn Highway turn onto Garden City Drive in the northbound direction
  • Turn left onto Laurel Drive
  • Follow Laurel Drive back to Old William Penn Highway
  • End detour

West of the Closure

  • Same detour in the opposite direction

There will be additional closures on Old William Penn Highway for the demolition and replacement of the bridges as part of the $70.1 million I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project. Details of those closures will be provided at a different date.

