Part of Old William Penn Highway to shut down on Monday for bridge demolition

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Part of Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville will be closed on Monday for bridge demolition work.

The closure is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Evergreen Drive and Duff Road so crews can demolish a bridge that carries the Parkway East over Old William Penn Highway.

The posted detour is as follows:

East of the Closure

From Old William Penn Highway turn onto Garden City Drive in the northbound direction

Turn left onto Laurel Drive

Follow Laurel Drive back to Old William Penn Highway

End detour

West of the Closure

Same detour in the opposite direction

There will be additional closures on Old William Penn Highway for the demolition and replacement of the bridges as part of the $70.1 million I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project. Details of those closures will be provided at a different date.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group