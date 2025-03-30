Part of Old William Penn Highway to shut down on Monday for bridge demolition

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Part of Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville will be closed on Monday for bridge demolition work.
The closure is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Evergreen Drive and Duff Road so crews can demolish a bridge that carries the Parkway East over Old William Penn Highway.
The posted detour is as follows:
East of the Closure
- From Old William Penn Highway turn onto Garden City Drive in the northbound direction
- Turn left onto Laurel Drive
- Follow Laurel Drive back to Old William Penn Highway
- End detour
West of the Closure
- Same detour in the opposite direction
There will be additional closures on Old William Penn Highway for the demolition and replacement of the bridges as part of the $70.1 million I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project. Details of those closures will be provided at a different date.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group