Part of Penn Hills roadway to close for several months

By WPXI.com News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A several-month-long closure is set to start later in August on a road in Penn Hills.

Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Works announced that Lincoln Road between Oakwood Road/Vine Street and Verona Roads will close on Monday, Aug. 14. The road will remain closed into November.

The department says the closure is for the rehabilitation of Sandy Creek Bridge No. 7. During that time, crews will work on new pavement, scour protection, pavement markings and a guide rail.

A detour will be in place for the duration of the closure. The department says cars should use Vine Street, Aber Road and Verona Road. Trucks should use Nadine Road, Allegheny River Boulevard, Sandy Creek Road and Verona Road.

