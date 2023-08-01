Local

Over 40 events planned for Pittsburgh’s National Night Out 2023

By WPXI.com News Staff

National Night Out Over 40 events are scheduled around Pittsburgh for National Night Out. (Pittsburgh Public Safety)

PITTSBURGH — More than 40 events are registered throughout the City of Pittsburgh for this year’s National Night Out.

Held the first Tuesday in August, the day promotes police-community partnerships.

Some of the events planned include block parties and safety and unity festivals. A complete list, including event times, can be found on Pittsburgh Public Safety’s Facebook page.

