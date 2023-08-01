Over 40 events planned for Pittsburgh’s National Night Out 2023

PITTSBURGH — More than 40 events are registered throughout the City of Pittsburgh for this year’s National Night Out.

Held the first Tuesday in August, the day promotes police-community partnerships.

Some of the events planned include block parties and safety and unity festivals. A complete list, including event times, can be found on Pittsburgh Public Safety’s Facebook page.

