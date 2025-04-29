Local

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Beaver County church, flown to hospital

By WPXI.com News Staff
HOPEWELL, Pa. — A young man was hit by a vehicle near a church in Hopewell.

Hopewell police tell Channel 11 the crash involving the pedestrian happened as he was walking on Brodhead Road near Our Lady of Fatima Church just after 3 p.m.

The man was flown to Allegheny General Hospital. His current condition wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

