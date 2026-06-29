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Penguins acquire forward from Jets

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Penguins logo (Keith Srakocic/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

The Penguins have picked up a pending free agent from the Winnipeg Jets.

Kyle Dubas announced that the Penguins are acquiring forward David Gustafsson for defenseman Jack St. Ivany.

Gustafsson is 6-foot-2, 196 pounds and has spent seven seasons within the Winnipeg Jets organization, split between the NHL and AHL level. Last season, he played at the AHL level with the Manitoba Moose, recording 10 goals, 22 assists, 32 points and was plus-12 in 48 games. He notched four points during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

At the NHL level, he’s suited up for 149 regular-season games, accumulating 20 points.

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