Penguins’ Crosby headed to 2024 All-Star Game

By Shelly Anderson - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

In what could hardly be considered a surprise, team captain Sidney Crosby has been chosen to represent the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

It is the 10th time Crosby has been named to the All-Star Game.

Crosby, 36, has garnered at least some Hart Trophy chatter. He is first on the team with 21 goals and second in points with 38. Crosby also leads the team in faceoff success at a career-best 60.7%. Those 31 points have boosted him into 12th place all-time in the NHL with 1,540.

